1,332 COVID-19 fines levied in last 24 hours

Law enforcement in Romania levied 1,332 COVID-19 fines totalling 371,200 lei in the last 24 hours for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus information task force, reported on Sunday, agerpres reports.

Also, onee criminal file was drawn up for thwarting disease control.

Violations of the COVID-19 protection norms can be reported to the 0800.800.165 toll-free line set up by the Ministry of Interior, with the calls being taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and distributed to the local structures for verification.

