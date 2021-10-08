13,854 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in over 66k tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 13,854 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

Until Friday, 1,332,221 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,164,547 patients have been declared cured.

Up to date, at the national level, 9,794,441 RT-PCR tests and 3,566,378 rapid antigen tests have been processed.In the past 24 hours, 23,776 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,415 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,361 on request) and 42,239 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,198 people were reconfirmed positive.