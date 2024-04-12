Subscription modal logo Premium

147.8 kilometers of Moldavia motorway to be opened this year, PM Ciolacu promises

ciolacu guvern

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PM Marcel Ciolacu, promised, on Friday, in northeastern Suceava, that in 2024, 147.8 kilometers of the A7 motorway, which will connect Bucharest with Moldavia and the North of the country, will be open to traffic.

He declared, on the occasion of the launch of the PSD candidates at the Suceava County Council and at the county town halls, that without a motorway, to interconnect with the country, "Moldavia has no chance".

"If there is no interconnection with the rest of the country, with Transylvania, if we do not cross the Carpathians, if we do not have a motorway to Bucharest, if we do not open up the country, forgive me, not necessarily you, Moldavia has no chance. (...) I promise today in Suceava that this year 147.8 kilometers of the Moldavia highway will be opened. Two weeks ago we passed (the piece of legislation on) the Gura Humorului belt through the Government and this week the continuation from A7 Pascani - Suceava in the amount of 9.2 billion RON. This is the last step to bring the motorway closer to you," said Marcel Ciolacu.

