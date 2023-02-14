 
     
149 COVID-19 Omicron cases reported in Romania, Feb 6-12

Agerpres
INSP

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) informed on Tuesday that in the February 6-12 week, Romania reported 149 cases of of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron, including 46 variants of concern and 103 variants of interest, told Agerpres.

Among the 103 variants of interest, there were 25 BA.2.75 sub-variant instances confirmed, 68 BQ.1 and four XBB 1.5.

To date, 113 cases of BA.2.75 sub-variant have been confirmed, as well as 305 BQ.1 sub-variant cases, 11 XBB sub-variant and eight XBB 1.5 sub-variant cases.

As of January 29, 9,974 Omicron cases were confirmed in Romania, with the BA.2 sub-variant detected in 3,058 (31%) cases.

The BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 3,476 cases (35%).

INSP shows that, until February 12, a number of 18,746 sequencings were reported to CNSCBT.

The 149 sequencings last week were reported by the "Cantacuzino" Institute (64) and the "Matei Bals" Institute (45) and the INSP (40).

