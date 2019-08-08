15 Iraqis caught while trying to cross border to Hungary

A group made up of 15 Iraqis was caught by the border policemen in Arad while trying to get to Hungary on foot, in a field near the Varsand Border Crossing Point.

The group was noticed during an operation combating illegal migration conducted in cooperation with the Hungarian border authorities."Within the operation, the border policemen noticed in their responsibility area, several persons who were moving on foot, in the field, toward Hungary's territory. The mobile teams intervened operatively, detecting 15 people at approximately 500 meters from the border line, among the crops in the area. The people were led to the headquarters of the Varsand Border Police Sector where, after verifications, the border policemen determined that the citizens are form Iraq, ten women, four men and one minor, aged between 16 and 40," a release of the Arad Border Police issued on Thursday informs.The Iraqi migrants would have stated at the hearings that they intended to illegally cross the border in Hungary with the intention of getting to a state in Western Europe. They are to be investigated for attempting to fraudulently cross the state border.