15-year-old minor, detained in case of Constanta block fire

One of the two minors suspected of causing the fire in the underground parking lot of the building in Constanta, which was later completely caught by the fire, was detained for 24 hours, Constanta County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) reported.

The 15-year-old is charged with arson and voluntary personal injury, and will be psychiatrically examined on Friday.

"Following the investigations carried out by the police officers from the Constata County Police Inspectorate, 2 minors, aged 13 and 15, were identified and taken to the Police headquarters for interrogations. Following the evidence administered, the 15-year-old minor was detained, on the basis of an ordinance, for 24 hours, for committing the crimes of destruction by arson and voluntary personal injury, and will be presented to a commission for a psychiatric forensic examination tomorrow, December 17 this year, to establish discernment," IPJ transmitted.

According to the cited source, the legal measures in question are to be taken by the competent prosecutor's office.

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, a block of flats in southeastern Constanta caught fire and it spread to several cars in the underground parking lot of the building.