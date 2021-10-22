15,410 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases in over 66k tests in past 24 hrs

A number of 15,410 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 66,076 tests being performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday, agerpres reports.As of Friday, 1,534,942 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania and 1,300,368 patients have been declared cured.
To date, 10,115,830 RT-PCR tests and 4,105,533 rapid antigen tests have been processed to date.
In the last 24 hours, 25,032 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,225 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 11,807 on request) and 41,044 rapid antigen tests.
Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,283 people were reconfirmed positive.