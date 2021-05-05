 
     
1,564 new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases from rd 37.000 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 1,564 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours from 36,982 tests that were performed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Wednesday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states.

As of Wednesday, 1,060,895 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 1,002,985 patients had been declared cured.

To date, 7,420,545 RT-PCR tests and 922,015 rapid antigen tests have been processed countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, 24,559 RT-PCR tests were performed (13,048 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,511 upon request) and 12,423 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 406 people were reconfirmed positive.

