16 more Romanians, infected with novel coronavirus; total number of cases reaches 139

A number of 16 more Romanians tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, thus the number of COVID-19 patients on Romania's territory having reached 139, the Strategic Communication Group informs.

Of the 16 new cases, 4 are in Bucharest, 4 - in Arad, 3 - in Brasov, 2 - in Braila and one each in Constanta, Teleorman and Iasi.All newly confirmed COVID-19 cases are either contacts of positive cases or quarantined persons.The COVID-19 patients are admitted in hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta and are under permanent medical supervision. The general health state of the patients is good, except for the man hospitalised at "Victor Babes" Hospital, who suffered complications, but whose state is improved.On Romania's territory, in a number of 2,855 persons are institutionalised quarantine, in the case of whom checks are on the way to detect if they were infected with the novel coronavirus. Other 14,640 persons are isolated at home, under medical monitoring.Until this ate, a number of 3,205 testes were performed. Out of these 3,066 tested negative, namely the persons from whom samples were harvested are not infected with coronavirus. The tests were done in 6 sanitary units in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Craiova and Constanta.Until 15 March, a number of 39,768 cases were reported in the EU / the European Economic Area, the UK, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases were registered in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK.