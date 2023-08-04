166,245 people enter Romania on Thursday, including 17,605 Ukrainian citizens

The Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPR) informs that on Thursday 166,245 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 17,605 Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, about 343,700 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 93,200 means of transport, have gone through the control formalities at the border points throughout the country, both on entry and exit ways.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 5,377,472 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the areas of jurisdiction, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 66 illegal acts (31 offences and 35 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounted to approximately 98,500 lei.

Goods worth approximately 1,664,000 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Thursday, 32 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 35 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.