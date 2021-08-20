167 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 1,187 hospitalisations

As many as 1,187 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 167 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In Romania, 3,277 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 1,258 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 64,327 people are in quarantine at home and 92 in institutional quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 548 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 638 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.