16,717 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 4,510 with first dose

As many as 16,717 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 4,510 were first doses, 2,928 - the second doses and 9,279 - the third doses, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,249.905 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,037,135 people, of whom 7,933,707 have been fully vaccinated and 2,256,102 have been immunized with the third dose.

Nine side effects were reported in the last 24 hours, all whole-body reactions.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,830 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,165 local and 17,665 general.