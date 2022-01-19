 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

16,717 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 4,510 with first dose

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 16,717 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 4,510 were first doses, 2,928 - the second doses and 9,279 - the third doses, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Wednesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,249.905 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,037,135 people, of whom 7,933,707 have been fully vaccinated and 2,256,102 have been immunized with the third dose.

Nine side effects were reported in the last 24 hours, all whole-body reactions.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,830 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,165 local and 17,665 general.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.