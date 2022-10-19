18 home searches linked to internationally active drug ring based in Timis County

Timis County anti-crime authorities conducted eighteen searches on Wednesday morning at the homes of members of an organized crime group involved in the domestic and international trafficking of risk and high-risk drugs, as well as of psychoactive substances; 21 persons were remanded for hearings, the Directorate for Organised Crime and Terrorism Investigation (DIICOT) informs in a release, told Agerpres.

The prosecutors state that starting in 2020, several people set up an organized crime group involved in the domestic and international trafficking of risky and high-risk drugs, as well as in operations with psychoactive substances. Over time, more persons joined the ring.

Their main method of getting drug supplies was to place orders via the darknet and have packages sent through courier companies, especially from the Netherlands and Germany; investigations documented shipments of drugs or psychoactive substances to the tune of kilograms, through parcels and post mailings, the cited source shows.

"The drugs' street distribution was carefully monitored by the leaders of the group, as well as by prominent members of the Timisoara underworld, who resorted to violence and threats against street dealers or others who intended to enter the illicit drug market. The group also used violence and threats in order to recover debts,'' the DIICOT said.