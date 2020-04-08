1,869 persons not observing self-isolation, placed in institutionalized quarantine

A number of 1,869 persons who did not observe the period of self-isolation were placed in institutionalized quarantine since the entry into force of the Military Ordinance no. 2 so far, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

Also, 60 persons in quarantine left the location where they were placed, for which the measure of quarantine was ordered for a new period of 14 days.

Until Wednesday, according to the GCS, 4,761 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

Of the persons who tested positive, 528 were declared cured and discharged from hospital.