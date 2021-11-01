18,907,772 citizens with right to vote recorded in Electoral Register as of October 31

18,907,772 is the total number of citizens in Romania with the right to vote recorded in the Electoral Register as of October 31, 1,772 less than in the previous end-September info, according to the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP), agerpres reports.

In a press statement released on Monday by AEP, the differences are said to be a result of the current operations performed by mayors in the Electoral Register related to administrative-territorial units, data imports from the General Directorate of Passports (DGP) and the Directorate for Personal Records and Database Administration (DEPABD).

Thus, in October, 43,116 persons were deleted from the Electoral Register as a result of death and 19 persons as a result of their right to vote being taken away.At the same time, 158 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the ban on their rights having elapsed.The number of voters who turned 18 in the same period is 18,717, all automatically entered into the Electoral Register by AEP based on information from DEPABD.According to data with the General Directorate of Passports, on October 21, 9,983 new voters were registered, and 1,314 no longer appeared in the Electoral Register as a result of death or loss of citizenship.After a recent data import from DEPABD, 13,819 new voters were registered who turned 18 before October 1.Out of the total number of Romanian voters in the Electoral Register, 18,138,372 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 769,400 have their domicile abroad and are Romanian passport holders.