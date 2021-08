As many as 1,378 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 193 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday.

In Romania, 3,919 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 1,420 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 60,730 people are in quarantine at home and 74 are in institutional quarantine.