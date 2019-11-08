2019PresidentialElection/AEP: Electors who voted via mail can check online to see if envelopes reached destination

The electors who cast their vote via mail in the presidential election can check online, on the votstrainatate.ro website, to see whether the envelopes containing their vote have reached their destination, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced on Friday.

According to the AEP, the persons who registered for the vote via mail and whose requests have been approved, can check, on the votstrainatate.ro website, the status of the envelope being received by one of the polling stations in Romania within the Electoral Office for the polling stations abroad or by an embassy or diplomatic mission.

The AEP mentioned that the envelope received within the legal term confirms the exercise of the right to vote. AGERPRES