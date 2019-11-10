2019PresidentialElection/ Ciolos: After 2-3 years in the street people understood that their vote counts

After 2-3 years of taking to the streets, people understood that their vote does count, the massive turnout in the first part of the day showing that the part of our society wanting the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, the PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) leader Dacian Ciolos said in Brasov on Sunday.

He exercised his right to vote at the polling station hosted by the Brasov High School of Music.

Upon his exit from the polling station, the co-president of the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - PLUS) Alliance specified that he voted for a "Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence."

"I have voted for a Romania that is definitely heading toward democracy, honour and competence, so that the common sense people be able to build a life here, in Romania, instead of being forced to leave, and for those who already left to have reasons to return. The voting today should put an end to the idea that we should vote in fear, for the smallest evil, so that we can finally have a real debate in the second round related to how Romania should develop in the next years," said Ciolos.

In respect to the turnout, the USR-PLUS MEP said it proves that people understood that their vote counts.

"I believe that people have already understood, after 2-3 years of taking to the streets, that their vote does count and starting with the election to the European Parliament it seems like this part of the society who wants the modernisation of Romania is making itself heard and it becomes efficient through vote, because the vote has the most powerful impact when one wants to change things. I believe, since 2017 (...) and many people have told this to me too, that we can build a normal Romania, a Romania of common sense. But it isn't enough to live in mornality, we must evolde and we must build things better ourselves, through the involvement of each one of us. We have two years with elections, which will be determining for what will happen in Romania until 2028-2030 and people show up at the polling stations here and abroad and this doesn't surprise me. This is a mobilization and it makes me very glad," Ciolos pointed out.

According to him, the fact that Diaspora has three days at its disposal to vote is a natural thing, which should have happened a long time ago, but it wasn't possible because of "some politicians who were afraid."

AGERPRES