 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Today's vote helps us continue election campaign

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila

The vote on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party's leader, Viorica Dancila, who, according to exit polls, qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus Iohannis.

"I want us to pay special attention to the minutes to have an exact result tomorrow. (...) We showed that we are by Romanians' side and we hope that in the next two weeks, as many Romanians as possible will join us, even those who had another alternative, who have given their vote to other candidates. I hope they will join us. (...) Our fight is not against a political party," said Dancila at the PSD headquarters.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.