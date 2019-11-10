2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Today's vote helps us continue election campaign

The vote on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party's leader, Viorica Dancila, who, according to exit polls, qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus Iohannis.

"I want us to pay special attention to the minutes to have an exact result tomorrow. (...) We showed that we are by Romanians' side and we hope that in the next two weeks, as many Romanians as possible will join us, even those who had another alternative, who have given their vote to other candidates. I hope they will join us. (...) Our fight is not against a political party," said Dancila at the PSD headquarters.