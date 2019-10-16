2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis proposes modernization of institutions, revision of laws, continuation of anti-corruption fight

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday published his candidate programme for a new term in office, titled "Together for a Normal Romania," in which he proposes, among other things, the modernization of the state institutions, the revision of laws and the continuation of the anti-corruption fight.

The programme has 10 chapters and will be launched on October 27.The head of state wants to modernize the state institutions and to carry out an "ample" audit of the institutions in the public area."All the state institutions will have to go through a modernization process. (...) The budgetary system cannot be treated as a refuge for incompetence and political clientele," says Iohannis.He showed that, he will continue to act to strengthen the rule of law and support fight against anti-corruption."It is absolutely necessary that we revise legislation in the Justice field, in order to eliminate the toxic interventions in the past years," said the head of the state.The President underscored that the current laws in Romania must go through an ample revision process, "in what concerns their quality," and also in view of simplifying and creating a predictable legislative framework for the citizens, the private environment, institutions, including for the political decision-making factors."It is absolutely necessary that Romanians laws be simple, easy to understand and correctly enforced," explains the document.In the Education field, the head of the state proposed, among other things, the allocation of the necessary resources and the reform of the schools with weak results.In respect to healthcare, he mentioned among other things, the increase of financing and control of the manner in which the public money is spent."Romanian sports need better targeted public policies, resources and modern and accessible infrastructure and especially it needs involvement at all levels of social and administrative organization," added Klaus Iohannis.According to the President, in the public financing field there is need of stability and predictability."In strengthening public financing we need to increase fiscal values to 30-31 per cent of the GDP, during a governing cycle, to ensure financing of investments and sustainability of permanent spending represented by employees, pensions and social assistance - expenses to be ensure with priority," showed Iohannis, who highlighted the need for increasing the level of collection of taxes and fees.In terms of the national security and defence policy, the head of state underscored the need for continuity and predictability."In relation to the national security and defence policy, the National Defence Strategy for 2020-2025 will guide and redirect the activity of all the public institutions with responsibilities in the security and defence field and it will be submitted to Parliament for approval within six months since the new President of Romania will take over his mandate. The new National Defence Strategy will operate with the same extended security concept, introduced and defined in the previous document," explained Iohannis.He pleads for the revision of the legislative framework in the national security area and for the need of reviving the national defence industry.According to the head of the state, in what concerns the vicinity policy he intends to continue with the further development of the Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova.President Iohannis mentioned that the essential pillars in foreign affairs continue to be the strengthening and expansion of the Strategic Partnership with the US, the increase in Romania's role and effort in the EU and NATO.He also pleads for an adequate absorption of the European funds.Accession to the Eurozone should take place as soon as possible, shows Iohannis in his programme, underscoring at the same time that the rapid integration of Romania with the Schengen Area is an essential goal.In terms of interconnection and energy security, President Iohannis says the BRUA project must be finalized. He also favours the opening of a new transport corridor for the transmission of gas to the Caspian region."Romania needs guarantees today in what concerns stability and predictability, a good cooperation of the pro-democratic and pro-Euroatlantic political forces. The national political agreement for a normal Romania is my answer to this challenge and I will do everything in my power so that such programmatic document be adopted at national level and become the grounds for a competent and efficient government, to the benefit of the citizens. The Romanian President, based on the millions of votes granted by the citizens, has all the legitimacy he needs to outline the direction and to call the factors in charge to identify opportunities, to mobilize energies, so that these objectives be reached," said Iohannis.