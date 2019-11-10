2019PresidentialElection/ Over 500,000 Romanians turn out to vote abroad, with third voting day in USA

Over 500,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad at the presidential election. On Sunday, at 5:00 hrs, as many as 550,551 voters had cast their ballot abroad in the 835 sections, as well as by correspondence, according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau.

The third voting day for Romanians abroad began in the United States for several hours. In the polling stations in Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Ohio State and Charlotte, North Carolina, the first voters cast their ballot, and the election process continues and expands as polling stations open according to the time zone, the Romanian Embassy in Washington specifies on its Facebook page.

Romanian citizens from outside the country can exercise their right to vote until 21:00 hrs local time, with the possibility of extension if at closing time there will be voters at the headquarters of the sections.

The electoral process abroad will take place until Monday, November 11, at 7:00 hrs, when the polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Portland) and the one in Vancouver (Canada) will close.