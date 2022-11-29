2022 Aspen Forum taking place Nov 29 - 30 in Bucharest, with NATO SecGen attending

The 11th edition of the Aspen Forum will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attending.

"The 2022 edition will take place in the context of the war in Ukraine which has impacted the entire world, both economically and security wise. From energy prices to supply chains to defense industry to consumer prices, economic effects of the war are deeply felt. The humanitarian aspect of the war remains the main catastrophic outcome, only to be complemented by all the other crisis and implications. The military activity is not foreseen to end soon, and the length of the war will only deepen multiple crises. Albeit difficult, it is not premature to start a conversation about reconstruction, that must involve stabilization of Ukraine and the region as a pre-requisite for further actions," a statement on the website of the Aspen Institute shows.

Among the speakers at the event are: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky, Canadian Minister of of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Economy Florin Spataru, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja.

The event is organized by the Aspen Institute Romania and the German Marshall Fund of the United States, with the support of NATO, and is co-funded by the European Union and USAID. AGERPRES