22,286 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, 5,580 - with first dose

A total of 22,286 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 5,580 - the first dose, 6,057 - the second dose and 10,649 - the third dose, informed, on Thursday, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against COVID, on December 27, 2020, 15,772,941 doses of vaccine have ben administered to 7,915,206 people, 7,772,866 receiving the complete scheme and 1,953,964 being immunized with the third dose.In the last 24 hours, there have been seven adverse reactions, all of which whole-body.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,671 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,144 local and 17,527 whole-body.AGERPRES