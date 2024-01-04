234,800 persons cross Romania's borders on Wednesday

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, while a total of 234,800 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 58,000 means of transport went through control formalities at border crossings throughout the country.

"There were 133,667 persons entering Romania, of whom 8,916 were Ukrainian citizens. As of 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,033,239 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania," reads a press release the Border Police Inspectorate General sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In their area of operation, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 32 illegal acts (18 offences and 14 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to over RON 9,600.

Goods worth approximately RON 146,700 were seized for confiscation.On Wednesday, 13 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.