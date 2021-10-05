 
     
2,499 confirmed cases with Delta variant, until October 3

Until October 3 there have been 2,499 confirmed cases of COVID with the Delta variant, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Tuesday.

The data regarding COVID-19 cases, confirmed with the SARS-CoV-2 which cause concern (VOC), show that until the 3rd of October there were 4,860 cases reported to the INSP - CNSCBT (National Center for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control). The seven laboratories which reported these results are the Cantacuzino Institute, the Matei Bals Institute, Medlife, the Stefan cel Mare University in Suceava, the Stefan S. Nicolau Virology Institute, CRGM of SCJU Craiova and Pro Vitam in Sfantu Gheorghe.

Until October 3 there have been 4,255 confirmed cases with the SARS-CoV-2 variant, which cause concern, of which 2,499 with the Delta variant.

According to the INSP, until October 3, the confirmation rate with variants that cause concern was 88%.

