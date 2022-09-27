25 Years Of Romania-United States Strategic Partnership anniversary exhibition, opened at ICR New York

The anniversary exhibition 25 Years Romania-United States Strategic Partnership, part of a larger cultural programme, was opened at the Bracusi Gallery within the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York.

As many as 80 photographs made available by the Diplomatic Archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National News Agency AGERPRES were presented in an installation whose design was conceived by Ioana Barac, architect, designer and creator of urban ornaments and public art, ICR says.

The opening was attended by Bogdan Aurescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Cornel Feruta, permanent representative of Romania to the United Nations, together with prominent representatives of the Romanian-American community, officials of the MAE and other Romanian and international institutions, informs the Facebook page of ICR New York.

The exhibition can be visited until October 7.

The event was organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York, the Embassy of Romania in the United States of America, the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Romania in New York.AGERPRES