2,523 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 out of over 37.300 tests done in past 24 hrs

As many as 2,523 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 37,300 tests being carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source said.

By Friday, 1,042,521 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 963,840 patients had been declared cured.

Until now, 7,228,196 RT-PCR tests and 831,562 rapid antigenic tests have been processed at national level.

In the last 24 hours, 24,386 RT-PCR tests (13,118 based on case definition and medical protocol and 11,268 on request) and 12,923 rapid antigenic tests were performed.

Distinct from newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 493 people were reconfirmed positive.