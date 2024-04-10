25,626 natural and legal persons, registered with Trade Office two months into 2024

The number of registrations of natural and legal persons decreased in the first two months of 2024 by 2.02%, compared to the same period of 2023, totalling 25,626 units, of which 67.4%, or 17,288, are limited liability companies (SRL), according to data centralised by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), consulted by AGERPRES.

The most registrations were recorded in the municipality of Bucharest, namely 5,274 (up 8.72% compared to January-February 2023) and in the counties of Ilfov - 1,361 (up 2.42%), Cluj - 1,325 (up 1.21%), Timis - 1,217 (down 9.12%) and Iasi - 1,069 (down 4.96%).

At the opposite pole, the lowest number of registrations was recorded in the first two months of 2024 in the counties of Tulcea - 159 (down 4.4% compared to the same period in 2023), Covasna - 163 (minus 27.61%), Ialomita - 167 (plus 6.59%) and Mehedinti - 181 (plus 3.87%).

According to the ONRC, the areas in which most registrations were made are: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (4,759; minus 5.26%, compared to the first two months of 2023), transport and storage (3,180; plus 7.51%) and construction (2,436; minus 9.68%).