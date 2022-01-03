25,915 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 6,715 as first-time recipients

As many as 25,915 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Monday.

As many as 6,715 people were given the first shot, 5,349 received the second shot, and 13,851 the third booster dose.

According to CNCAV, 15,881,642 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,949,842 persons of whom 7,834,077 received the complete vaccination scheme and 2,028,727 were given the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, 10 persons experienced side effects - 6 had whole-body reactions and four - a local reaction.

As many as 19,726 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,153 local and 17,573 systemic side effects.