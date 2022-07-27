26 migrants caught attempting to sneak into Hungary hidden in long-haul trucks

Authorities at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 26 migrants from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan as they attempted to illegally cross into Hungary hidden in two long-haul trucks that were transporting metal parts and tires to Poland and Italy, the Arad Border Police informs.

The truck drivers, a Turkish and a Romanian citizen, had their trailers inspected based on the risk analysis.

"The persons in question were taken to the border police precincts for investigation, where it was determined that they are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan nationals aged between 18 and 42; most of them are asylum seekers in Romania," the release states.

Also, in the western border city of Chisineu-Cris - Arad County, a Border Police crew caught four foreigners who had no justifiable reason to be in the city. Checks determined that they are Indian asylum seekers and they will be directed to return to the Regional Accommodation and Procedures Centers for Asylum Seekers where they are registered. AGERPRES