26 persons rescued by Salvamont in past 24 hrs, one found dead

As many as 26 people were rescued, in the last 24 hours, by mountain rescuers with the Salvamont Romania.

The Salvamont National Dispatcher informs on Wednesday morning that, in the last 24 hours, 10 calls were received requesting the emergency intervention of the rescuers, as follows: two calls each for Salvamont Neamt, Salvamont Bistrita-Nasaud and Salvamont Mures, one call each for Salvamont Brasov Municipality, Salvamont Sacele, Salvamont Gorj and Salvamont Mehedinti.

"In the case of these interventions, 26 people were saved. Of these, four were handed over to the Ambulance Service or Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) for transport to the hospital. Unfortunately, one person was found dead and was handed over to the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML)," Salvamont Romania says on his Facebook page.

Also, 25 calls were received at the National Dispatcher requesting advice and information about different tourist routes in the mountain area.