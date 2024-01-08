27 people rescued off the mountain in the last 24 hrs

Mountain rescuers brought 27 people to safety in the last 24 hours; of these, nine were handed over to the Ambulance Service or the Mobile Emergency Resuscitation and Extrication Service to be taken to the hospital, the Mountain Rescue Service Salvamont Romania announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

In the last 24 hours, the Salvamont National Dispatch Center received 28 calls requesting the urgent intervention of the rescuers, the institution's Facebook page shows.

Most calls for help were for Salvamont Voineasa - 8, and Salvamont Mures - 3.

Also, 20 calls were received requesting advice and information about various hikeable mountain trails and ski areas.