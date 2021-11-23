2,736 new cases of COVID-19; over 54,000 tests, 273 deaths, in 24 hours

A number of 2,736 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following over 54,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,766,987 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Romania, of which 10,116 were re-infected patients, tested positive at more than 180 days after the first period of illness.

According to the GCS, 1,653,179 patients were declared cured.At national level, 10,643,392 RT-PCR tests and 5,140,572 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the last 24 hours, 54,729 tests were performed, of which 15,133 RT-PCR tests (8,452 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,681 on request) and 39,596 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 588 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.

A total of 273 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 30 prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday.



According to the GCS, 121 men and 152 died.



Out of a total of 273 patients who died, 243 were unvaccinated and 30 were vaccinated. The 30 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. 24 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 6 patients.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 55,386 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.