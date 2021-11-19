2,889 new cases of COVID-19, from over 44,000 test done, in last 24 hours

As many as 2,889 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, out of over 44,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

Until Friday, in Romania there have been 1,758,068 COVID-19 cases registered, including 9,974 patients who are reinfected, tested positive for a period longer than 180 days after first contracting the disease.

According to the GCS, 1,623,419 patients were declared cured.Nationwide, there have been 10,600,893 RT-PCR tests processed and 5,046,332 quick antigenic tests.In the last 24 hours there have been 13,596 RT-PCR test done (7,091 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,505 upon request) and 31,141 quick antigenic tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, upon retesting patients who were already positive, 606 people were reconfirmed with having COVID-19.