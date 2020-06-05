29,780 individuals, companies, registered in Jan-April 2020, 46.99pct drop over similar period of 2019

The number of registrations of individuals and companies has dropped in the first four months of 2020 by 46.99 pct over the similar period of 2019, to 29,780, of which 21,115 (71 pct) are LLCs, according to the data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

Most registrations were recorded in Bucharest, namely 5,011 (minus 19.86 pct compared to January-April 2019), and the counties of Cluj - 1,560 (minus 38.02 pct), Ilfov - 1,392 (minus 22.92 pct), and Iasi - 1,386 (minus 40.34 pct). At the opposite end, the fewest registries were recorded by the counties of Ialomita - 207 (minus 62.77 pct), Caras-Severin - 244 (minus 58.50 pct) and Tulcea - 250 (minus 48.67 pct).

The domains in which most registrations were recorded are retail and wholesale; reparation of vehicles and motorcycles - 6,394 (minus 49.35 pct), constructions - 4,116 (minus 31.79 pct) and transport and storage - 3,311 (minus 16.05 pct).

In the month of April there were 2,651 individuals and companies registered, most in Bucharest (464) and counties of Ilfov (138) and Bihor (130).