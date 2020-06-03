3,084 Romanians abroad confirmed infected with novel coronavirus; 106 dead

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that 3,084 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, and the number of Romanians deceased abroad due to COVID-19, remains 106.

Of the 3,084 Romanians abroad confirmed infected, 1,699 are in Italy, 561 in Spain, 84 in France, 583 in Germany, 97 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil, and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now, 106 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 35 in the United Kingdom, 9 in Spain, 6 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, one in Sweden, one in Switzerland, one in the USA and one in Brazil.

The GCS also shows that of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 22 have been declared healed: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.