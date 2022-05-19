 
     
323 cases of clinical flu, nationwide

F. P.
sfatulmedicului.ro
febra q raceala gripa

The National Institute of Public Health informs on Thursday that 323 cases of clinical flu were reported in the week of May 9-15, as compared to 23 registered during the same interval of last year.

In the same interval there were three cases reported for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI), four less than the previous week and two more from the same period of the last season.

Nationwide, the total number of acute respiratory cases (clinical flu, acute upper respiratory tract infections, pneumonias) was 36,933, which is 1.3 times higher then the one registered during the same week of last season (27,409) and 5.9% lower when compared to the one from the previous week (34,862).

Three casualties were registered with the flu virus until now.

According to the INSP, until May 15, as many as 1,520,477 persons from at-risk groups received their flu shots, distributed by the Ministry of Health.AGERPRES

