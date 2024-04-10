Subscription modal logo Premium

3.4 Richter degrees quake in Vrancea County on Wednesday morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 Richter degrees occurred in Vrancea County on Wednesday at 9:54 a.m., according to information published by the National Institute for Research and Development in Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake occurred at a depth of 80 km near the following towns: 32 km northwest of Focsani, 73 km north of Buzau, 79 km east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 82 km southwest of Barlad, 84 km south of Bacau and 94 km east of Brasov.

Since the beginning of April, ten earthquakes have been recorded in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.4 to 3.4 degrees on the Richter scale.

Last year, the largest tectonic movement, of magnitude 5.7, occurred on 14 February in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.

