3,576 persons infected with COVID-19 in Suceava county and 2,183 in Bucharest

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded up to this time in Suceava County - 3,576 and in Bucharest - 2,183.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, there are 20,103 persons on Romanian territory that have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

The number of cases confirmed by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute for Public Health, is as follows:

* Alba - 396 cases

* Arad - 698

* Arges - 275

* Bacau - 515

* Bihor - 635

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 360

* Botosani - 812

* Brasov - 806

* Braila - 43

* Buzau - 204

* Caras-Severin - 112

* Calarasi - 101

* Cluj - 575

* Constanta - 286

* Covasna - 230

* Dambovita - 305

* Dolj - 238

* Galati - 628

* Giurgiu - 226

* Gorj - 152

* Harghita - 164

* Hunedoara - 637

* Ialomita - 391

* Iasi - 611

* Ilfov - 548

* Maramures - 103

* Mehedinti - 115

* Mures - 685

* Neamt - 896

* Olt - 100

* Prahova - 117

* Satu Mare - 62

* Salaj - 98

* Sibiu - 509

* Suceava - 3576

* Teleorman - 146

* Timis - 508

* Tulcea - 155

* Vaslui - 164

* Valcea - 34

* Vrancea - 670

* Bucharest - 2,183.

