38.8 pct of COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest and Cluj, Timis, Sibiu, Brasov counties, April 24 to 30

covid-19

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) reported that, in the week 24 - 30 April, 38.8% of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in Cluj, Timis, Sibiu and Brasov counties.

During the reporting period, 3,778 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered and 42 deaths were reported in patients with COVID-19.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 49.8% of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 54.2% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

51.4% of deaths were recorded last week in Constanta, Mures, Bucharest, Sibiu and Arges. 54.3% of deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to the INSP, from the start of the pandemic to date, 86.6% of all deaths have been in people over 60 and 54.7% in men.

Of those who died, 93.8% had at least one associated comorbidity.AGERPRES

