3,905 company dissolutions registered in January 2024

The number of dissolved companies increased by 15.74%, in January 2024, to 3,905, compared to 3,374 in the same period last year, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), Agerpres reports.

The most dissolutions were registered in Bucharest, respectively 800 companies (number increasing by 17.47% compared to January 2023) and in the counties of Constanta (226, plus 35.33%), Ilfov (203, plus 47.1 %), Cluj (165, minus 14.58%) and Iasi (150, plus 45.63%).

At the opposite pole, the fewest company dissolutions were recorded in Covasna counties, respectively 19 (plus 11.76% compared to January 2023), Caras-Severin (19, plus 3.4%), Harghita (22, minus 35.29%) and Vrancea (26, minus 31.58%)The field of activity that registered the most dissolutions of companies, in January 2024, is wholesale and retail trade, the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 1,145 dissolutions were registered at the national level. Compared to the first month of 2023, dissolutions in this sector increased by 20.78%.According to the cited source, construction, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as the manufacturing industry are other fields of activity where a large number of company dissolutions were recorded, namely 382 (plus 20.13%), 381 (plus 9.48%), respectively 347 (plus 19.24%).