41 Romanians and family members, evacuated from Gaza Strip will set off for Romania

The 41 Romanian citizens and family members recently evacuated from the Gaza Strip will leave for Romania on a flight made with the support of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced on Saturday.

The Romanian citizens and their family members arrived on the territory of the Arab Republic of Egypt through the Rafah border point, during the day of November 9, and were later taken over by the representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Egypt. A mobile team of the Crisis Cell of the MAE then accompanied them to Cairo, the quoted source says.

"The MFA continues the dialogue with the Israeli and Egyptian authorities in order to facilitate the evacuation of the other Romanian citizens and family members in the Gaza Strip, depending on the developments on the ground and the agreement of the parties involved. Currently, three mobile consular teams from the Rapid Reaction Unit of the MAE Crisis Cell are in RA. Egypt, in order to support specific efforts in the field," MAE states.