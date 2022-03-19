 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

4,137 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Romania; 64 in last 24 hours

Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu
refugiati ucraineni

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,137 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, of whom 64 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) said on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

These citizens enjoy all the rights provided by national law.

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is currently at 61.6%.

As regards traffic through the border crossing points, the Ministry of Internal Affairs mentions that, in the last 24 hours, 67,621 people entered Romania, out of whom 11,182 Ukrainian citizens.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.