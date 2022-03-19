4,137 Ukrainians have applied for asylum in Romania; 64 in last 24 hours

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,137 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania, of whom 64 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) said on Saturday, Agerpres reports.

These citizens enjoy all the rights provided by national law.The occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is currently at 61.6%.As regards traffic through the border crossing points, the Ministry of Internal Affairs mentions that, in the last 24 hours, 67,621 people entered Romania, out of whom 11,182 Ukrainian citizens.