46.7% of COVID cases - in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu and Brasov counties, March 13-19

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of March 13 - 19, 46.7% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu and Brasov.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 44.6% of the confirmed cases were registered in people who did not get vaccinated against COVID, told Agerpres.

Among the vaccinated who got sick, 49.7% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

During the reference period, 42.9% of all deaths were registered in the counties of Bacau, Calarasi, Dolj, Iasi and Mures, and 69.4% were among people not vaccinated against COVID.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7% in men.

Among the people who died, 93.7% had at least one associated comorbidity.

