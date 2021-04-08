 
     
4,989 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 40,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

F. P.
A number of 4,989 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in over 40,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday.

These are cases that have not previously tested positive, says the cited source.

As of Thursday, 993,613 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 890,528 were declared cured, GCS said.

At the national level, to date, 6,907,828 RT-PCR tests and 683,537 rapid antigen tests have been processed.

In the last 24 hours, 29,278 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,439 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,839 on request) and 11,214 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 1,214 people retested positive.AGERPRES

