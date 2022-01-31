5-day quarantine upon arriving in Romania for persons not vaccinated, tested or passed through disease

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) ruled, by Decision nr. 6/2022, the establishment of the quarantine measure with a duration of 5 days for people arriving in Romania and do not present the EU digital certificate regarding COVID-19 attesting the vaccination, the passage through the disease in the last 180 days or the negative RT-PCR test performed no later than 72 hours before boarding / entering the country, Agerpres reports.

Also, the CNSU ruled the establishment of a 5-day quarantine for the direct contacts of a person confirmed for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and their exemption from this measure if they are in the 90-day period following the isolation as a result of the positive confirmation CoVID-19.The following categories of persons are exempted from the 5-day quarantine measure:- children under or equal to 12 years of age;- persons in transit, if they leave Romania no later than 24 hours after entering the territory of the country;- cross-border workers entering Romania, as well as Romanian citizens employed by economic operators, who, upon entering the country, prove their contractual relations with the respective economic operators;- pupils/students, Romanian citizens or citizens with the domicile or residence outside Romania, who attend the courses of educational institutions in Romania or abroad, commute daily to them and present supporting documents;- the drivers of vehicles with a maximum authorized capacity of more than 2.4 tons that provide freight transport, as well as the drivers of vehicles equipped with more than 9 seats, including the driver's seat, which ensure the transport of persons and travel for professional purposes;- persons handed over to the Romanian authorities on the basis of readmission agreements, returned in accelerated procedure;- members of diplomatic missions, consular offices, other diplomatic representations accredited in Bucharest and holders of diplomatic passports, on a reciprocal basis, personnel assimilated to diplomatic personnel, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of Romania and holders of diplomatic and service passports;- aircraft pilots and their flight crew, as well as train drivers and railway personnel;- the flying personnel who disembark from the inland navigation vessels as well as from the ships and helicopters for the transport of persons or of the medical evacuation support as well as from those operating in the exclusive economic zone of Romania, which fly the Romanian flag or the foreign flag, but under the management of a Romanian operator, in a Romanian port, provided that the individual protective equipment against COVID-19 is provided;- the Romanian seafaring personnel who are repatriated by any means of transport and the one who performs the crew exchange on the ships' embarkations located in the Romanian ports, regardless of the flag they fly, at the entrance to the country, as well as at the embarkation /disembarkation from the ship;- technical staff working on fixed and mobile platforms for oil and gas extraction in the exclusive economic area of Romania;- employees of the national system of defense, public order and national security who return to Romania from activities carried out for professional purposes outside the country.