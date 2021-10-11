51,721 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

As many as 51,721 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 22,504 represent the first jab, 4,081 - the second dose and 25,136 - the third jab, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, as of December 27, 2020, 10,814,828 doses of the vaccine have been administered, for 5,795,628 people, of whom 5,546,922 have received the full scheme and 386,632 have been immunized with the third dose.

In the past 24 hours, 27 adverse reactions were recorded, one of local type and 26 of whole-body type.

Per total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,566 side reactions to COVID vaccines, 1,878 of local type and 15,688 of general type.