5.1% decrease in end energy consumption in Romania, on Aug 31

End electricity consumption in Romania was 35.164 billion kWh in the first eight months of this year, 5.1% lower than the similar period in 2019, while energy resources primary education decreased by 12%, and electricity by 3.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, the main primary energy resources totaled, on August 31, 2020, 20.442 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 2.778 million toe compared to the first eight months of the previous year.

Also, the domestic production amounted to 11.791 million toe, decreasing by 1.606 million toe compared to the reference period, and the import stood at 8.652 million toe.

During this period, the electricity resources were of 41.896 billion kWh, decreasing by 1.342 billion kWh, compared to the period January - August 2019.

At the same time, the production from thermal power plants registered in the first eight months of this year was 12.951 billion kWh, decreasing by 2.377 billion kWh (-15.5%), while the production from hydroelectric power plants was lower by 1.413 billion kWh (- 11.7%), to 10.687 billion kWh, and that of nuclear power plants was 7.333 billion kWh, increasing by 8.7 million kWh (+ 0.1%).

In the first eight months of this year, production from wind power plants stood at 4.775 billion kWh, up 368.1 million kWh from the same period last year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations was 1.302 billion kWh, higher by 6.7 million kWh compared to the reference period.

End electricity consumption during this period was 35.164 billion kWh, 5.1% lower than in the corresponding period of 2019, while public lighting decreased by 9.6% and household consumption increased by 3.5%.

Official statistics show that electricity exports amounted to 3.278 billion kWh, up 797.9 million kWh, compared to the first eight months of 2019.

In addition, the own technological consumption in networks and stations was 3.453 billion kWh, down 258.4 million kWh.