52.3pct COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu, Dec. 19-25

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 52.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 42.6% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people, Agerpres informs.

Among the vaccinated who tested positive, 44.8% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 47.8% of the total deaths were registered in Constanta, Bihor, Brasov, Calarasi and Dolj.

70.8% of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7% of deaths in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.