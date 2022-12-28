 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

52.3pct COVID-19 cases, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu, Dec. 19-25

premiumtimesng.com
covid-19

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of December 19 - 25, 52.3% of the cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Timis, Constanta and Sibiu.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, 42.6% of the confirmed cases were registered among non-vaccinated people, Agerpres informs.

Among the vaccinated who tested positive, 44.8% were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

Also, 47.8% of the total deaths were registered in Constanta, Bihor, Brasov, Calarasi and Dolj.

70.8% of the registered deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 54.7% of deaths in men.

93.7% of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.