53 defendants convicted under final court decisions in June and July in corruption cases

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
DNA sigla sediu

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informed on Monday that in June and July, 53 defendants in corruption cases were given final sentences.

"In June and July, in the corruption cases investigated by DNA, 53 defendants were convicted under 41 final court decisions, for crimes of bribery, bribery, influence peddling, fraud of European funds, tax evasion, among the convicts being: a deputy, a party treasurer, a director and hospital manager, two directors of the Romanian Post, a head of an agricultural directorate, a university rector, a lawyer," a DNA release sent to AGERPRES reads.

According to DNA, the sentences ordered by judges against the 53 vary between 6 years and 8 months in prison and 1,500 lei with the postponement of the enforcement of the sentence.

